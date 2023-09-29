Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and Houston Astros (87-72) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-8) to the mound, while J.P. France (11-6) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Astros have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a win-loss record of 16-11 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (816 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Astros Schedule