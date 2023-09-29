The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and Houston Astros (87-72) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Astros a series win over the Mariners.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and J.P. France (11-6) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros are sending France (11-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.

France has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

France has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year entering this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-8) will make his 34th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 33 games this season with an ERA of 3.49, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.

He has 19 quality starts in 33 chances this season.

Gallen has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4).

