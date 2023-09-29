Looking for how to stream high school football games in Bosque County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kopperl High School at Mullin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Mullin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iredell High School at Gholson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

