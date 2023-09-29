Support your favorite local high school football team in Castro County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Comanche County
  • Brazoria County
  • Travis County
  • El Paso County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Montgomery County
  • Williamson County
  • Galveston County
  • McCulloch County

    • Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hart High School at Anton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Anton, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.