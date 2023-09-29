The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have +1000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds (+1000) place them just sixth-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.

The Cowboys have had the 11th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

The Cowboys' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 9.1%.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Cowboys games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Cowboys have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Cowboys rank 11th in total offense this season (354.3 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 262 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 12.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard has run for 264 yards (88.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Also, Pollard has 12 receptions for 48 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Dak Prescott has passed for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.

Also, Prescott has rushed for 44 yards and zero scores.

In three games, CeeDee Lamb has 19 catches for 273 yards (91.0 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored zero times and accumulated 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Micah Parsons has registered 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in three games for the Cowboys.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

