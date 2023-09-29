Hill County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

    Aquilla High School at Bynum High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Bynum, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitney High School at James Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

