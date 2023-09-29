If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Milam County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Geneva School Of Boerne at Milano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Milano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockdale High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Franklin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

