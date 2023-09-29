Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Orange County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Anahuac High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.