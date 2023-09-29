If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Uvalde County, Texas this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Uvalde County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sabinal High School at Brackett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Brackettville, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

