We have 2023 high school football action in Walker County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Walker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Lutheran North Academy at Alpha Omega Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Huntsville, TX

Huntsville, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Waverly High School at Warren High School