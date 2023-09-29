Wings vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 3
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+230
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- The Wings have covered 24 times in 43 matchups with a spread this season.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread 22 times this season (22-17 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 24 out of 43 times this season.
- So far this year, 26 out of the Wings' 43 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.