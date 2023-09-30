Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) and the Houston Astros (88-72) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (12-8) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (12-7) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 59 (53.2%) of those contests.

Houston is 55-48 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 818.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule