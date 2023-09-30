The Houston Astros (88-72) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (12-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros' Verlander (12-8) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in eight innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.138.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 170 2/3 innings pitched, with 182 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 29 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Kelly is trying to record his 18th quality start of the year.

Kelly will look to prolong a 29-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 29 outings this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.