Our computer model predicts the Houston Christian Huskies will defeat the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Husky Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-8.5) 56.5 Houston Christian 33, Lamar 24

Week 5 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last season.

Cardinals games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Huskies vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 32.3 34.3 66.0 0.0 21.0 45.7 Lamar 18.8 25.3 27.5 21.0 10.0 29.5

