The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Houston Cougars (2-2) in conference action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 51 for the outing.

Offensively, Texas Tech ranks 66th in the FBS with 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 69th in points allowed (347.5 points allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Houston ranks 68th in the FBS (395.3 total yards per game) and 101st defensively (407.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Texas Tech vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -8.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of Houston's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Houston has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has compiled 1,012 yards on 62.3% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 104 yards with three scores.

Parker Jenkins has rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 124 yards (on 29 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching seven passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Brown's 405 receiving yards (101.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 35 targets.

Matthew Golden has 22 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 244 yards (61 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Joseph Manjack IV's 20 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nelson Ceaser has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up four TFL and 18 tackles.

Malik Robinson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 23 tackles.

Malik Fleming has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 16 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

