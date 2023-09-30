Jose Altuve vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .315 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 over the course of his last games.
- In 70.5% of his 88 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 88), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.268
|AVG
|.359
|.380
|OBP
|.416
|.399
|SLG
|.652
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Kelly (12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
