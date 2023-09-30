Michael Brantley vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Brantley (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Brantley has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Brantley has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.318
|AVG
|.276
|.348
|OBP
|.267
|.455
|SLG
|.448
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.