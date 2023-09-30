North Texas vs. Abilene Christian: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) host the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are favored, by 16.5 points. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Abilene Christian matchup.
North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-16.5)
|68.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends
- North Texas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
