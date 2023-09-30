The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) host the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are favored, by 16.5 points. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

North Texas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Abilene Christian has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

