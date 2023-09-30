Based on our computer projection model, the Prairie View A&M Panthers will take down the Grambling Tigers when the two teams come together at Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-0.9) 60.2 Prairie View A&M 31, Grambling 30

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Panthers games went over the point total.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last year, four Tigers games went over the point total.

Panthers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.0 42.0 16.0 45.0 20.0 41.0 Grambling 33.5 38.0 46.5 22.5 10.0 72.0

