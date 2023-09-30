A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (2-2) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Rice vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Rice (-3.5) 46.5 -175 +145
FanDuel Rice (-3.5) 46.5 -176 +146

Week 5 Odds

Rice vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • Rice has won two games against the spread this season.
  • East Carolina has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Pirates have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

