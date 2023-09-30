The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) host a Big 12 showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU ranks 81st in total defense this season (377.5 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 501 total yards per game. West Virginia is accumulating 27 points per game on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 18.5 points per contest (33rd-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

TCU West Virginia 501 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (99th) 377.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (34th) 208.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 292.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (119th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,117 yards (279.3 ypg) on 97-of-141 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 184 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's team-high 185 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 20 targets).

Warren Thompson has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has recored 402 passing yards, or 100.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 64 times for 287 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Anderson has piled up 125 yards (on 36 carries) with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement's 196 receiving yards (49 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has racked up 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Devin Carter's eight catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 111 yards (27.8 ypg).

