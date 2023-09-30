The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) travel to Arlington, Texas to square off at AT&T Stadium. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 13
  • Texas A&M has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).
  • The Aggies have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
  • Arkansas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-6.5)
  • Texas A&M has played four games, posting three wins against the spread.
  • So far in 2023, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Arkansas has covered one time against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (53.5)
  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game twice this season.
  • There have been two games featuring Arkansas this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.
  • The over/under for the contest of 53.5 is 22.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (39.8 points per game) and Arkansas (36.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.3 51.5 50.5
Implied Total AVG 36.8 40 27
ATS Record 3-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.7 52.8 55.5
Implied Total AVG 37.7 38 37
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

