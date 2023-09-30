When the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Texas State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Golden Eagles will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+6.5) Under (59.5) Southern Miss 30, Texas State 29

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 69.2% chance to win.

The Bobcats have won twice against the spread this season.

Texas State is winless against the spread when it has played as 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Bobcats game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 59.5, 2.2 points fewer than the average total in Texas State games thus far this season.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this year (0-2).

In theGolden Eagles' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Southern Miss this year is 10.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 41.8 27.3 56.0 29.0 27.5 25.5 Southern Miss 23.3 36.3 21.5 17.5 25.0 55.0

