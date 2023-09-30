Texas Tech vs. Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Texas Tech Red Raiders will beat the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (51.5)
|Texas Tech 31, Houston 24
Week 5 Big 12 Predictions
Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 77.8%.
- The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 8.5-point favorites.
- One of the Red Raiders' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- Texas Tech games average 57.8 total points per game this season, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Houston Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 27.8% chance to win.
- The Cougars are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- One of the Cougars' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- The average point total for Houston this year is seven points higher than this game's over/under.
Red Raiders vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas Tech
|29.3
|24
|35.5
|20.5
|23
|27.5
|Houston
|27.3
|25
|22.7
|19
|41
|43
