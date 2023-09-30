The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) host the Houston Cougars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Jones AT&T Stadium. Houston is an 8.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is 51.

Texas Tech is compiling 406 yards per game on offense, which ranks 59th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 59th, giving up 347.5 yards per contest. From an offensive angle, Houston is generating 27.3 points per contest (80th-ranked). It ranks 71st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (25 points given up per game).

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info

Texas Tech vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -8.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech is winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-0).

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Texas Tech has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Texas Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Raiders have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 746 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (37.3 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 412 yards on 61 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 241 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 151 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White's 12 catches have yielded 125 yards.

Jaylon Hutchings has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up four TFL and 16 tackles.

Jesiah Pierre is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 34 tackles.

Malik Dunlap leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting six tackles and three passes defended.

