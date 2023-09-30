The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Jayhawks are big underdogs, by 17 points. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Texas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Kansas has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100

