Zach Davies takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 220 total home runs.

Houston's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (819 total runs).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 4.67 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Javier has 10 quality starts this year.

Javier will try to collect his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 30 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Cristian Javier Zach Davies

