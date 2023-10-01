CeeDee Lamb did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 contest against the New England Patriots starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Lamb's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Lamb has been targeted 24 times, with season stats of 273 yards on 19 receptions (14.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for nine yards.

CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

The Cowboys have no other receivers on the injury report.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Lamb 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 24 19 273 118 0 14.4

Lamb Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0

