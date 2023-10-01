Cowboys vs. Patriots Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Star running back Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys meet the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at AT&T Stadium.
Most of the key contributors for the Cowboys and the Patriots will have player props on the table for this contest.
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +340
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|229.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|-
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|216.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
