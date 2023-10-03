Currently the Dallas Cowboys have been given +900 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are only fifth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), but third-best according to computer rankings.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1500 at the start of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Dallas has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Cowboys have gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Cowboys have the 11th-ranked offense this year (360 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 259.8 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 31 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 908 yards (227.0 per game), completing 71.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.

On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and accumulated 43 yards.

Tony Pollard has run for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores in four games.

Pollard also has 15 receptions for 61 yards and zero scores.

In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 receptions for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Jake Ferguson has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 147 yards (36.8 per game).

Micah Parsons has been causing chaos on defense, delivering 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +20000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +75000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +12500 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +500 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +20000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +50000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +700 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1100 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

