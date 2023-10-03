Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 21 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1 at Braves Sep. 18 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Braves Sep. 12 5.0 7 6 6 4 3 at Padres Sep. 6 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Wheeler's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .354/.393/.469 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Sep. 17 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 124 hits with 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .248/.339/.509 on the year.

Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.