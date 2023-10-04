How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for AL Wild Card Game 2
The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. Jose Berrios is expected to start for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 4:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
- Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (778 total).
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.197).
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 188 home runs.
- Fueled by 499 extra-base hits, Toronto ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.
- The Blue Jays rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Toronto ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Blue Jays have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Blue Jays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Toronto has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Toronto pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Blue Jays have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 2.74 ERA in 184 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Gray has collected 17 quality starts this year.
- Gray is trying to secure his 29th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-12) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has earned a quality start 15 times in 32 starts this season.
- Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Away
|Emilio Pagán
|Matt Koch
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Brent Suter
|10/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kevin Gausman
|10/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|José Berríos
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-0
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Luke Weaver
|9/29/2023
|Rays
|W 11-4
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Aaron Civale
|9/30/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Shawn Armstrong
|10/1/2023
|Rays
|L 12-8
|Home
|Wes Parsons
|Jacob Lopez
|10/3/2023
|Twins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Pablo Lopez
|10/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Sonny Gray
