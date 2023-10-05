Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Brazoria County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shadow Creek High School at Alief Elsik High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Terry High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Angleton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazosport High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
