Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Brazos County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Katy Faith West Academy at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rice High School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A&M Consolidated at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
