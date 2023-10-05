This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Brazos County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Katy Faith West Academy at Allen Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rice High School at Brazos Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    A&M Consolidated at Hendrickson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

