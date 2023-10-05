Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Collin County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Carter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano West Senior High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Addison, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Texas Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Celina High School at North Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

