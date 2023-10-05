Commanders vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 5
One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
Before placing a player prop wager, check out player props for the top contributors in this outing between the Commanders and the Bears.
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +380
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|239.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-128)
|-
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|-
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Khalil Herbert
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Justin Fields
|189.5 (-113)
|45.5 (-113)
|-
