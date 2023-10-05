Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ellis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Granbury High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
