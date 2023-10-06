The field is getting smaller at the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023, with Barbora Krejcikova set for a quarterfinal against Lesia Tsurenko. Krejcikova has the third-best odds (+400) to be crowned champion at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Krejcikova at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova's Next Match

Krejcikova will play Tsurenko in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 at 7:45 AM ET, after getting past Petra Martic in the last round 7-5, 6-1.

Krejcikova is currently listed at -200 to win her next match against Tsurenko.

Krejcikova Stats

In the Round of 16, Krejcikova won 7-5, 6-1 against Martic on Thursday.

Krejcikova is 28-17 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Krejcikova has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 19-11.

Krejcikova has played 20.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Krejcikova has played 21.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has been victorious in 36.6% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games.

On hard courts, Krejcikova, over the past year, has been victorious in 72.1% of her service games and 36.5% of her return games.

