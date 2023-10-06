Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Eastland County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Cisco High School at Olney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Olney, TX

Olney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Eastland, TX

Eastland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Trent High School at Rising Star High School