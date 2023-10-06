Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Grayson County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tom Bean High School at Tioga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Tioga, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitesboro High School at Peaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Weatherford, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

