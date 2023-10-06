Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grimes County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Grimes County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Grimes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Navasota High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iola High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
