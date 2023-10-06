The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Hill County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Saint Jo High School at Bynum High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bynum, TX

Bynum, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Aquilla High School at Abbott High School