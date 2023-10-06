Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Johnson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Venus High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
