If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Johnson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Venus High School at Glen Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Glen Rose, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Axtell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School - Burleson at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    China Spring at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

