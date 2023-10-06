Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kaufman County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Scurry-Rosser High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groesbeck High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
