Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Lavaca County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
St. Paul Catholic School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
