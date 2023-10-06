There is high school football competition in Lavaca County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

St. Paul Catholic School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Shiner High School