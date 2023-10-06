Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Midland County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Montague County
  • Chambers County
  • McLennan County
  • Kendall County
  • Montgomery County
  • Collin County
  • Travis County
  • Jefferson County
  • McCulloch County

    • Midland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Greenwood High School at Snyder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.