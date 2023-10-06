Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Milam County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

    • Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bartlett High School at Milano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Milano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Little River, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

