High school football action in Parmer County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Parmer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Stratford High School - Stratford at Farwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Farwell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bovina High School at Ralls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Ralls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

