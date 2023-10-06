Looking for how to stream high school football games in Scurry County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Greenwood High School at Snyder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hermleigh High School at Roby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Roby, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

