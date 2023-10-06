If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Shelby County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tenaha High School at Carlisle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Henderson, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

